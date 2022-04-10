Indore: Man booked for posting objectionable content against PM, RSS chief on social media

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police on Saturday booked a man for posting objectionable content on social media against PM Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The case was registered against the name which is mentioned on the social media account on the complaint of a High Court advocate. The police are trying to identify the accused.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station staff, advocate Rajesh Joshi has lodged a complaint that he was on his way to court when his two friends met him near Bhanwarkuan square. They informed him about the objectionable post on a social media platform. Joshi checked the post through his account and reached the police station to register a case.

The police have registered a case against a person whose name was mentioned on the social media account under section 153-A, 295-A, 469 and a relevant section of the IT Act. On the basis of the social media link and other technical investigation, the police are trying to identify the accused and arrest him.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:15 AM IST