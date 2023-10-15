 Indore: Man Booked For Motorcycles Theft, 4 Bikes Recovered
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a man from Malharganj area for stealing motorcycles, police said on Saturday. The officials recovered four motorcycles form him. The CB received a tip off that a person is looking for a customer to sell motorcycles at a cheap price. The CB reached the mentioned place and nabbed the accused.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Kanha Samant, a resident of Rukmani Nagar. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing motorcycles from Malharganj, Annapurna, Rajendra Nagar and MIG police station areas. The accused has previously been booked for mobile snatching and motorcycle theft in Aerodrome police station.

