 Indore: Man Booked For Hiding Identity, Raping Woman
The accused helped her to visit the temple by VIP entry. Later, they entered into a relationship as the accused impersonated as a person of her own community.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who hid his identity and allegedly raped a divorced woman has been booked under sections 420, 506 and 376(2)(nl) of the IPC, an official said on Saturday. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a 31-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Aerodrome police stating that she met one Mohammad Shareef, who disguised himself as KabirYadav, at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

The accused helped her to visit the temple by VIP entry. Later, they entered into a relationship as the accused impersonated as a person of her own community. He made physical relationship with her several times and took her to Ajmer and married her there. Later, the victim came to know about his real identity and that he was already married.

In another incident, a woman working in an event company was allegedly raped by a Rapido rider on pretext of marriage, an official said on Saturday. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a 38-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Rau police stating that she worked in an event company and had to visit Ratlam for work a few months back.

She hired a bike taxi and a Rapido rider, Ankit Patidar, dropped her at the bus stand. Later, the victim received a call from the accused and a friendship developed between them. The accused also took Rs 2.50 lakh from the victim during the relationship and made physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. Later, the accused reneged on his promise and threatened her. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. 

