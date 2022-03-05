Indore: Man booked for hacking wife's Facebook account

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Friday registered a case against a forest officer who is getting divorced from his wife but intentionally hacked his wife’s Facebook account to stalk her and to keep track of her. Case was registered at Bhanwarkuan police station.

The police said that a case was registered against Omprakash Bidare on the complaint of his wife Sarika.

The victim complained to police that her Facebook id has been hacked by an unidentified person. The police started an investigation in the case in which they tracked the IP address through which the Facebook account was being accessed. The IP address of the mobile phone used to access the Facebook account was found to be owned by accused Omprakash.

Police said that on January 3 Sarika’s account got hacked and she came to know of it when she was unable to access the account. Her Gmail account was also hacked by the accused.

Police said that in police investigation it was found that the accused after hacking the victim’s account was using it wrongfully for sending messages to her contacts. Also, the accused hacked the account to check the messages of the victim and to keep tabs on her.

