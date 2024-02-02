Indore: Man Booked For Allegedly Raping Woman Promising Marriage

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Juni Indore police booked a man for allegedly raping a woman on marriage promise, police said on Thursday. According to the police, a 30-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Juni Indore police station stating that a man named Deepak made physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. She later found that the man was a married man and he assaulted her and threatened her. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and initiated an investigation into the case.

Thieves take away cash from school

Thieves fled with cash from a school in the Banganga police station area. The incident occurred at Bal Mandir Higher Secondary School on Monday night. The accused entered the school by breaking the windows and tore down documents kept in the school. According to the police, Prahlad Sharma, a resident of Sadar Bazar, lodged a complaint at the Banganga police station, stating that he went to his house on Monday after locking the school. When he returned the next day, he found the school office’s windows were broken, and Rs 20,000 cash was stolen. The accused also tore down school documents and files. The police registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.

Shop worker booked for theft

A worker of a shop was booked for stealing items from his owner’s shop in the Central Kotwali police station area, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on January 25 at Babadeep Complex on Maharani Road. According to the police, one Ramesh Manwani, a resident of Sachitanand Nagar, lodged a complaint at Central Kotwali police station stating that he has a shop of submersible pumps in Babadeep Complex and Bhupendra Patel of Sagar worked in his shop.

On January 25, Bhupendra stole items from his shop and fled. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and initiated a probe into the case.