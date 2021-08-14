Indore: Man booked for abusing stepson

Indore: A man was booked by the police for sodomising his 9-year-old stepson in the Sanwer area. The accused also thrashed his wife when she protested. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, a relative of the victim lodged a complaint that the victim's stepfather had been harassing his stepson for more than a year. He was sodomising the boy after threatening him with dire consequences. The boy was scared of the accused, so he did not report the matter to anyone. When his mother spotted her husband with her son, she tried to protest. The accused started an argument with the victim’s mother and he allegedly thrashed her. He also threatened the woman and fled the scene. The woman, along with the child, lodged a complaint against the accused.

ALSO READ Mumbai crime watch: No bail for man who abused minor boy in 2019

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:49 PM IST