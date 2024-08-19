 Indore Man Booked For Abetting Wife To Kill Herself; Would Often Accuse Her Of Extramarital Affair
Indore Man Booked For Abetting Wife To Kill Herself; Would Often Accuse Her Of Extramarital Affair

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for abetting his wife to commit suicide in Indore on Sunday night. The incident occurred on August 3, when a 27-year-old woman jumped from the third floor of her residential building under the Lasudia police station.

The video of the incident sent shivers down the spine as it showed the 27-yearold woman in a saree jumping off the third floor. The clip soon went viral on social media. She took the extreme step after a fight with her husband, and the police said she alleged mental harassment by her husband.

VIDEO: Indore Autorickshaw Driver Suffers Heart Attack During Doctor's Check-Up, Falls Dead Within...
article-image

Husband accused her of extramarital affair

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Angoori Bai, a resident of EWS Quarter at Singapore Green View in Indore. Police recorded the statements of the deceased's family members and eyewitnesses to the incident. During the investigation, it came to light that her husband Rahul Lodhi harassed her physically and mentally over trivial affairs and suspected her of having an extramarital affair. Tired by the husband's daily torture, she decided to kill herself. Similarly, on the day of the incident, Angoori Bai had a fight with her husband. Furious and disgusted, she rushed to the third floor of her building and jumped from there.

The couple has two children. The police registered a case against the accused under Section 108 of the BNS.

