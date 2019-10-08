Indore: Man beaten up for trying to stop two from peeing

Indore: A man was beaten up two persons when he tried to stop them from urinating in front of his house in the Sadar Bazaar area on Sunday.
Police said a cross-complaint has been registered in this case. Police said that Manish Soni of Imli Bazar filed a complaint stating that Mohammad Ramzan of Imli Bazaar and other person were urinating outside his house. When he opposed they argued with him and beat him up with a stick.
However, in his counter complaint Mohammad Ramzan alleged that the accused Manish used abusive language against him which led to an altercation between them.
