Indore:

Chaos prevailed in the DIG office premises after a youth poured kerosene to immolate himself during the j​ansunwai on Tuesday. However, timely action of the policemen ​thwarted his attempt. ​

The incident took place at around 1 pm while Jansunwai was going on. A youth reached DIG office premises and he poured kerosene on himself after removing his shirt. He was trying to immolate himself when the policemen posted in the DIG office swung into the action and they stopped the youth and took him to the washroom in the office.

The youth​ was identified as ​Mahesh Tripale​, ​​a resident of Ramanand Nagar. Mahesh told media persons that two persons named Dharmendra Jain and Satpal Tomar​ had grabbed his land. He said he had lodged many complaints ​with Dwarkapuri police station staff but ​no action was taken, so he had come to the DIG office with a plan to set himself on fire and draw attention to his case.​

Police take action again friend

Mahesh had reached the DIG office with ​a friend, who is also a news reporter. A police official immediately informed Chhoti Gwaltoli police station staff and instructed them to book Mahesh’s friend for provoking Mahesh to pour kerosene. Investigating officer SI Tina Shukla said we had detained Mahesh’s friend but Mahesh didn’t ​say that his friend had instigated him​. Mahesh told the police that he had ​planned the entire thing on his own ​​and his friend was unaware about ​it. Later, the police also contacted the owner of the weekly newspaper, who confirmed that he is a news reporter. SI Tina said that prohibitory action has been taken against Mahesh’s friend and further investigation is underway.

Police swing into action

In the wake of Mahesh’s attempted self-immolation, Dwarkapuri police registered a case against Dharmendra, Satpal and Vinod late on Tuesday night. Police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that the accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC for land fraud. Mahesh had sold a piece of the plot to the accused but the accused had prepared a registry of the entire plot fraudulently.

Dwivedi further said that another case was registered against accused Dharmendra and his wife for cheating a person in the name of selling a flat in Vaishali Nagar. The accused told the complainant that they are selling a flat and took Rs 27 lakh from complainant Gupta but they didn’t give possession of the flat nor did they return the money to him.