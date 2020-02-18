Indore: Man assaulted for buying plots in bank auction

Indore: A man who bought a plot in bank's property auction was assaulted by former plot owner (who was bank loan defaulter) in Chhatripura police area, police said on Monday.

According to police, Jagjeet Singh, 67 son of Jaswant Singh Khanuja, resident of 103 Vishnupuri annexe, complained against Sohanlal Mehta, Durga Shankar Mehta and others.

Jagjeet told police that few days back, he had bought a plot in Silawatpura area in auction organised by UCO Bank. He had bought two plots, plot number 67 and 68, which were owned by Sohanlal Mehta.

Police said Jagjeet alleged that Sohanlal and his accomplices assaulted him and threatened him to stay away from the plot. The accused also removed name board of victim from the plot, police said. Police registered an FIR against Sohanlal and other accomplices under Sections 447, 323, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC and started investigation.