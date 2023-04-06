Indore: Man arrested with Three kg cannabis

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the Chandan Nagar police with 3 kilograms of cannabis, police said on Wednesday. The accused was allegedly trying to deliver the drugs to a person but the police caught him before he could deliver the cannabis.

According to the police, information was received that a person was roaming in Scheme Number 71 and he may deliver the cannabis to someone in the area. The police team gathered more information about the accused and arrested him from the area and recovered

3 kilograms of cannabis from him.

The accused has been identified as Aftab Khan of Chandan Nagar area. He could not give a satisfactory reply to the police about the drugs. After that he was arrested and booked under the relevant section of the NDPS. The accused allegedly confessed to supplying drugs in the city. The police are trying to know about his source of cannabis. Other people indulging in drug supply may be arrested by the police soon.