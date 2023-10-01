Indore: Man Arrested With Two Stolen Scooters, Goods

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for stealing two scooters and other goods from different areas of the city. The person who had bought the stolen goods was also arrested by the police.

According to the police, theft of a car battery and some machine parts was reported in Bhanwarkuan area a few days ago. The police examined the CCTVs of the area and identified Mukesh Namdev of Khandwa as the person behind the thefts. He was arrested by the police. He allegedly confessed to stealing the scooters from the Reti Mandi area and the Malharganj area. After that, the police also recovered two car batteries and other stolen goods from the accused.