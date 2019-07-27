Indore: Man arrested with two stolen cars, LED TV

Indore: Police on Friday arrested a man and recovered two stolen cars from him in Dwarkapuri area on Friday. He was trying to sell the stolen cars to auto dealers when he was arrested.

Dwarkapuri police station incharge RNS Bhadoriya said a Hyundai i-10 car and LED was stolen from house of Ashutosh Dubey in VIP Paraspar Nagar few days ago. After registering case, a team was formed to trace the accused.

During the investigation, police team examined the CCTVs and collected information from the spot when they found clues about the accused. On Thursday night, a tip-off was received that a person is contacting automobile dealers to sell stolen car. After information, police team searched the accused and arrested him from mentioned place.

Accused identified as Azhar alias Sameer Sheikh of Mhow was arrested in connection with theft and recovered a Hyundai i-10 car and LED from him. Accused had manipulated the car number to mislead the police.

The accused told police that he stole Maruti 800 car from Mhow in the intervening night of July 13 and July 14. Following the lead given by accused, police recovered another car.

Police also arrested a person named Mohammad Imran of Mhow for buying stolen LED TV from the accused. Accused Azhar was earlier booked by Rajendra Nagar, Juni Indore, Mhow, Tilak Nagar and Raoji Bazaar police station for involvement in thefts.