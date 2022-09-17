Indore: Man arrested with pistol, live cartridge

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was roaming in the Raoji Bazar area with a pistol, was arrested by the police on Friday. A country made pistol was recovered from him and the police are trying to know from where he got the firearm.

According to an officer, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Akram alias Chitku, a resident of Khajrana area was arrested from Raoji Bazar area. During a search, the police recovered a country made pistol and a live cartridge from the accused. He was taken to the Crime Branch police station where he was booked under Arms Act and further investigation is on. The police found that the accused has more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him. Earlier, the police had booked him under preventive sections on eight occasions.

Another man named Faizan of Khajrana area was arrested by the Crime Branch while he was carrying a country made pistol on Friday. The Crime Branch officials had received information that the accused was roaming in the area to commit a crime. He was arrested by the Crime Branch after cordoning off the area. A live cartridge was also recovered from him.

