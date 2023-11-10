 Indore: Man Arrested With Pistol
Indore: Man Arrested With Pistol

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person carrying a pistol was arrested by the crime branch on Thursday. According to a crime branch officer, information was received that a person was roaming in the Ayodhyapuri Colony. The crime branch accompanied by MIG police reached the mentioned place and arrested a person named Sufiyan Ansari, a resident of Shrinagar Kankad area. A pistol was recovered from him. He was booked under section 25 of Arms Act and further investigation is on into the case.

A crime branch officer said that during the social media monitoring, four persons were arrested with 9 firearms in seven days in the city. The officer said that a team has been constituted for the social media monitoring to identify the people posting posts with firearms or with objectionable contents.

