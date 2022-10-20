Indore: Man arrested with firearm, live cartridge

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch arrested a man while he was roaming around with a pistol in the Pardeshipura area on Wednesday. The officials claimed that the man was roaming around the area to take revenge for an attack on his son.

On the instructions of CP Harinarayanachari Mishra, a Crime Branch team was formed to keep an eye on the people involved in firearms supply in the city. The team was working on the instructions when information was received that a man was seen in the Pardeshipura area and he could commit any crime. The Crime Branch team gathered more information about the accused and arrested him from the area. The accused was identified as Mahesh Sikarwar, a resident of the Pardeshipura area of the city. A firearm and a live cartridge were recovered from the accused.

He allegedly informed the Crime Branch officers that his son was attacked by a person with a blade a few days ago. To take revenge on the attacker, Mahesh was scouting the area for the attacker with a firearm. The accused was handed over to the Pardeshipura police for further investigations. He is also being questioned about the firearms supplier.