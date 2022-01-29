Indore: Man arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 2.7 lakh

Indore

A man was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 2.7 lakh in Chandan Nagar area on Friday. He is being questioned about his source of the drugs.

According to Chandan Nagar police station staff, acting on a tip-off, a man named Imtiyaz Khan of Rajasthan was arrested from the area and police recovered about 27 grams of brown sugar from the accused. The value of brown sugar is Rs 2.7 lakh in the international market. The accused has been booked under NDPS Act.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:00 AM IST