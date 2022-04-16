Indore: ​Man arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A man was arrested while he was carrying brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh on Friday. He was allegedly trying to sell the drugs to someone when he was caught by the Crime Branch. He is being questioned about the source of the drugs.

According to additional CP Rajesh Hingankar, on the instruction of commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra, a team of Crime Branch was keeping an eye on people behind supplying drugs in the city. The team received information that a person would deliver drugs to someone in the Chandan Nagar area.

After the information, the Crime Branch team reached the mentioned place and spotted the accused. He tried to flee but was caught. The accused was identified as Farhan Khan, a resident of Chandan Nagar area of the city. During a search, the Crime Branch officials recovered about 125 grams of brown sugar from the accused. The accused allegedly admitted to supplying the drugs in various places including Rajasthan.

Police claimed that the value of the drugs was worth Rs 10 lakh in the international market. The accused was booked under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:37 AM IST