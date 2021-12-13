e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:11 AM IST

Indore: Man arrested while roaming in car with country made pistol

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Amin, a resident of Azad Nagar area of the city.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the police while he was roaming with a pistol in a car in Raoji Bazar area on Sunday. He is being questioned from where he purchased the pistol.

According to Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur, information was received that a person was seen in a roaming around in a car carrying a pistol. The police reached the mentioned place and when the police approched him, he tried to flee from the spot in his car. The police team chased him and managed to catch him along with the pistol. A live cartridge was also recovered from him.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Amin, a resident of Azad Nagar area of the city. He could not show any licence for carrying the pistol. The police have also seized his car and he is being questioned further. The accused was booked under section 25, 27 of the Arms Act.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:11 AM IST
