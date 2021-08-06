Indore: Man arrested under NSA for selling spurious liquor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of selling spurious liquor to a person in Juni Indore area was arrested by the police on Friday. He was also booked under the National Security Act and further investigations are underway.

According to police, a case was registered against some people including accused Jimmi Asrani for selling a spurious liquor bottle to a man in Juni Indore who fell ill after consuming it.

Earlier, four persons including a man from Burhanpur were arrested by the police in the same case. Accused Jimmi Asrani was on the run. The police have arrested Jimmi and prepared a case of NSA against him. On Friday, the district magistrate took action against the accused under NSA and sent him to jail.