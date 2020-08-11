Indore: Man arrested smuggling liquor in water tanker

Indore: Police arrested a man carrying liquor in a water tank in the Depalpur area on Tuesday. His two accomplices, who were on bikes, managed to flee from the spot. The police seized 80 cartons of country-made liquor from the tanker and arrested the driver. The tractor and water tanker were seized by the police. A search is on for his accomplices.

Depalpur TI Meena Karnawat received a tip-off that some men are bringing liquor in huge quantities in a water tanker from Sadalpur. After the information, a team from Depalpur police station was sent to near Khajraya Petrol Pump where they were checking the water tankers coming from Sadalpur village. Two men on two bikes were passing from there and the police team tried to stop them when they fled from there leaving their bikes on the spot.

After that, a tractor without a number was stopped by the police. The tractor driver named Ramchandra Patel, a resident of Sadalpur told the police that he is ferrying water in the tanker. When the police team told him to open the tanker he tried to flee from the spot. However, he was caught by the police and seized 80 cartons of liquor worth more than 3 lakh from the tanker. Accused Ramchandra told the police that two men named Rahul Parmar and Dadu alias Harshwardhan Mishra were on the bikes.

Accused Ramchandra is a listed criminal of Sadalpur police station and 11 criminal cases were registered against him. The accused were booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act and the further investigation is underway. SP (west) will award the police team for arresting the accused and seizing liquor from him.