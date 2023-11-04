 Indore: Man Arrested For Stealing Rs 2.17 Lakh From His Owner’s Bank Account
He had stolen money from UPI using OTP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 01:37 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for stealing Rs 2.17 lakh from the bank account of a trader and his mother in the MG Road area on Friday. The accused is employed at the firm of the complainant and he had seen the OTP of the owner of the firm. He is being questioned further. According to the police, Sohan Chouhan, a resident of the MG Road area, has lodged a complaint that an unidentified person stole Rs 2.17 lakh from his and his mother’s bank accounts.

A case under the relevant section was registered against an unidentified person for stealing money from the bank accounts. During the investigation, police arrested an accused named Harpreet Singh, a resident of Khandwa Road area. He is the employee of the complainant.  During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing money from his owner and owner’s mother’s bank accounts. He somehow managed to transfer Rs 2.17 lakh from the bank accounts of the complainant using OTPs. He had received the amount in his bank account. Police believed that the accused along with his accomplices committed the crime.     

