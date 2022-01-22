Indore: Man arrested for recycling expired cosmetic creams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the Crime Branch and Aerodrome police raided a godown and arrested a man for repacking expired cosmetic creams of many companies on Saturday. The accused used to supply the expired cream in new packages. Goods worth Rs 15 lakh were seized from the godown and further investigations into the case are underway.

According to DCP (Crime) Nimish Agrawal, information was received that a person involved in repacking and supplying the expired cream of some companies in a godown in the Aerodrome area. The Crime Branch and Aerodrome police raided the godown in Sanwariya Nagar and nabbed the godown owner, Girish Jain, from there.

Later, the police team checked the godown and recovered expired cosmetic items of various companies, packing material and so forth. The accused could not show the licence or any documents to run such a business. Later, the police seized goods worth Rs 15 lakh from there and arrested the godown owner. He is being questioned about the shops where he supplied the cosmetic creams, as well.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:51 PM IST