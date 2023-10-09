Indore: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor  

Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked and taken into custody by the Bhawarkuan police on Sunday under the POCSO Act for molesting an 11-year-old schoolgirl. The man, Praveen who worked at a medical shop in the Bhanwarkuan area used to follow the victim when she crossed the shop and made obscene gestures at her.

He also used to stalk her on her way to her school and sent dirty messages to the student's mother on her mobile. The victim shared the happenings with her family members who warned Praveen not to do these things.

But he did not stop his activities after which they complained to police and police have taken Praveen into custody. In another case, MG Road police have registered a case of rape on the complaint of the victim woman who works as a home tutor and has been raped by the accused.

According to the police, on the complaint of the 26-year-old victim, a rape case has been registered against Sunil, a resident of Sudarshan Nagar. The victim told police that the accused is known to her.

The accused allegedly made her a drink mixed with intoxicants and raped her. The accused also made a video of it on the basis of which he started blackmailing the victim. At present, the accused is on the run.