Indore: ​Man arrested for making 7,000 fake Aadhaar cards

Indore

A man, who was on the run for making 7,000 fake Aadhaar cards in Hyderabad, was arrested by the cyber cell in the city, officials said on Friday. The accused was handed over to Hyderabad police for further action. His eight accomplices were arrested by Hyderabad police a few days ago.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said the accused named Pawan Kotiya, a resident of the Sukhliya area of the city, was on the run in connection with two cases registered against him and his accomplices in Hyderabad a few days ago. Hyderabad police arrested eight accused while a search was on for Pawan. Acting on a tip-off, a cyber cell team detained Pawan.

During questioning, the accused allegedly informed the officials that he hails from Shivpuri district and was staying in the city for a few years. He was employed as an operator to prepare Aadhaar cards since 2011.

Pawan along with his friend Rohit started providing tech support for preparing Aadhaar cards in MP and Assam from 2016. On the basis of tech support provided by him in Assam, his friends from Hyderabad took the Aadhaar set up to Hyderabad and they started making fake Aadhar cards there.

Eight accused were arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with the same. The accused allegedly confessed before Hyderabad police that they had prepared 7000 fake Aadhaar cards so far. After the arrests made by Hyderabad police, Pawan and his friend reached Indore from Assam and were continuously changing locations to mislead the police.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:00 AM IST