Indore: Man arrested for IPL betting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The joint team of the Crime Branch and Gandhi Nagar police raided a place and arrested a man for betting in IPL matches in the Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday. Four mobile phones and other equipment were recovered from him.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar, information was received that a man was placing bets on IPL matches at his place in the Kastur Nagar area of the city. The Crime Branch officials raided the house with Gandhi Nagar police and arrested a man identified as Nirmal and seized four mobile phones, a pen drive, laptop and Rs 17,000 from him.

The accused allegedly confessed to betting on the IPL match being played between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. He was handed over to the Gandhi Nagar police station staff for further action.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:09 AM IST