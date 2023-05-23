Indore: Man arrested for harassing girl over phone

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was on the run for six months for harassing a girl over the phone, was arrested by the Vijay Nagar police from the area on Monday. The accused had fled to Odisha after a case was registered against him.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that a girl had lodged a complaint against the accused named Atmaram that he was harassing her by making phone calls to her from different mobile numbers in November last year. Since then the police had been searching for him. The accused was employed as a security guard in a hotel here in the city. Acting on a tip-off, he was arrested from the area.

The accused informed the police that he fled to his home in Rajgarh district, Odisha after he came to know that the girl had complained against him to the police. Recently, he came to the city for some work when the police arrested him.

Read Also Indore: AAI joint GM bereaved