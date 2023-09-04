Indore: Man Arrested For Fleeing With Bikes On Pretext Of Taking Trial | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man who had fled with the bikes of two persons on the pretext of taking them to trial, was arrested by the Lasudia police on Sunday.

Two bikes were recovered from him and he is being questioned for other such crimes. According to Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni Rizwan Khan, a resident of Swarnbagh Colony has lodged a complaint that he had posted an advertisement to sell his bike on an e-commerce site a few days ago.

A person named Shadab Shah liked his post and showed interest in buying the bike. He called Rizwan in Scheme Number 78 for the trial of the bike. When the accused met Rizwan he took his bike for the trial but did not come back.

Rizwan searched for him in the area and later lodged a complaint with the police. A team led by TI Soni started an investigation and caught the accused from Rau. The accused informed the police that he hails from Dewas. He has also committed other such incidents in the city. The police have recovered two bikes and he is being questioned further.