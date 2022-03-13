Indore: Man arrested for duping woman of Rs 3.75 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who created a fake profile on social media and posed as a model from Mumbai duped a woman of Rs 3.75 lakh on the pretext of providing her with a bank officer’s job and marriage. The state cyber cell arrested the accused on Saturday and recovered Rs 1 lakh from him.

SP (Cyber Cell) Jitendra Singh said that a woman from the city had lodged a complaint on January 8 that she befriended a person named Sameer Rana on social media in April 2020. The accused had set the photo of a model on his display profile. He posed as a model from Mumbai and said he could provide her with the job of a bank officer in Mumbai.

He later took Rs 1 lakh from the woman on the pretext of submitting a job application and for other charges. Later, they shared their mobile numbers. When she didn’t get a job, she contacted the accused and told him to return the money. The accused then forced her to agree to marry him and again took money from the woman. The accused took Rs 3.75 lakh in all from the woman and switched off his mobile phone. He also deleted his social media account.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police. Cyber cell cops found the bank account used for receiving the money was from Bhopal and the SIM card was registered under the name of Rounak Agrawal. During questioning, Rounak allegedly confessed to duping the woman. He is a resident of Vimalshri Nayan in the city.

Further investigations are underway into the case.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:41 AM IST