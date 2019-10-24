Indore: Man arrested by STF for duping people

Indore: Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested a man belonging to the Pardi community for allegedly duping people by supplying fake gold coins and collected huge lakhs from scrupulous people. At least 185 coins were recovered from him. Police are searching for his other accomplices.

Superintendent of Police, STF Padma Vilochan Shukla, received information that some persons were involved in duping people in the name of providing gold coins. After information, a team was constituted to trace the accused.

The team went to jungles of Jhiriyadoh on Timarni-Betul road and found three persons three. An STF official, posing as buyer, asked the men to buy gold coins and the accused showed him a coin which was found to be fake.

Later, the accused showed more coins to the official when he made a gesture to call other members of the team. Seeing them, the accused fled from the spot.

However, the STF team managed to nab one of them identified as Ranjit Pardi of Seoni-Malwa in Hoshangabad district and arrested him.

The accused called members of his community to attack the STF team but the officials managed to bundle him into the vehicle and took him to the city. At least 110 coins were recovered from him and he is being questioned further.

The accused admitted that he along with his accomplices duped a person, Ankit Borkar of New Dewas Road. The accused gave him 75 such coins and collected lakhs of rupees.

The STF officials came to know that they also duped Jagdish Gurjar of Rau and Mukesh Verma of Juni Indore also. The team will contact them to know the truth. Meanwhile, the STF are searching for his accomplices-- Vijay alias Chhotu and Gulab.