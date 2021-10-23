Indore: Man accuses wife of stealing Rs 47L, eloping with auto-driver



Indore

A 45-year old woman has gone missing from her residence in Khajrana area and her husband has alleged that she has stolen Rs 47 lakhs from the almirah and fled with an auto-rickshaw driver, who is 13-years younger than her.

The police, however, said they have filed a missing person's report and are trying their best to trace the woman.

Khajrana police station in charge Dinesh Kumar Verma said a man from the area has lodged a complaint that his 45-year-old wife is missing from the residence since October 13. He said he has searched for his wife everywhere but he could not find her. After that, he reached the police station and lodged a missing complaint.

The man told the police that he is a farmer and he had given the keys to the almirah and locker to his wife. After finding his wife missing, the man checked the almirah and found Rs 47 lakh missing from it. The man suspected that his wife has fled with the cash. However, the police said that the exact situation would be clear only after recovering the woman. The police have registered a missing case and efforts are on to search the woman.

Police trying to trace auto-driver

According to the TI Verma, her husband suspected that his wife had fled with an auto-rickshaw driver of the area. The auto-rickshaw driver is 32-year-old and the police are gathering more information about him. Their locations are being traced. Also, the information from the family members of auto-rickshaw driver is being collected by the police. The woman’s husband is a farmer and he had recently sold a property and he had given the money to his wife for safekeeping.

Police searched in four cities

The woman belongs to a well to do family. The police are searching for her and the auto-driver. According to TI Verma, police teams have searched for the woman in Khandwa, Jaora, Ujjain and Ratlam but she could not be recovered till the filing of the report. The police reached the four cities after tracing the woman’s location there.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:00 AM IST