Indore: Man aborts the child and marries woman, booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked in the MIG area for marrying a woman after changing his identity on Sunday. The woman alleged that, when she was pregnant, the accused and his relatives aborted her child. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.

According to MIG police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma, a 23-year-old woman lodged a complaint, saying that she had met a person who introduced himself as Mahesh Yadav a few years ago. She lodged a complaint against a person for sexually harassing her when she met the accused outside the Palasia police station. Then, the accused befriended her and dropped her to her flat.

After that, they started meeting regularly and the accused made physical relations with her. Later, he took her to a temple in Ujjain where he married her with Hindu rituals. He later took her to a hospital for a check-up, where the doctors informed her that she was pregnant. The accused took her home and took some medicines from his relatives house and gave her. He then revealed that his original name was Wasil Mansuri and forced her to marry with him with Muslim rituals.

The girl stated in her complaint that, when she refused to do so, the accused, his father and one of their relatives got them married marriage with Muslim rituals. They allegedly changed her name too. After knowing about her pregnancy, the accused took her to a hospital and aborted her child. On May 28, the accused left for Ajmer and did not return. The woman reached Ajmer and lodged a ‘missing person’ report with the local police there. When she returned to the city, the father of the accused told her to take Rs 10 lakh to leave Wasil. After that, she approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police said the accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.