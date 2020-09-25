Indore: Malwa mill vegetable market to be shifted

Indore: Malwa Mill vegetable market, which causes traffic congestion on connecting roads, will be shifted to some other location.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday inspected the vegetable market and directed her subordinates to identify a new location in the surrounding area for shifting the market there.

She assured that the vegetable market would not be shifted to a far off area. “We will identify some new place nearby where traffic is not hit due to vegetable market,” she said.

She also visited Patnipura, Bhamori, Nanda Nagar, Insurance Hospital Road, Bapat Square, BCC, Scheme No 78 and Ward No 32 which is included in Zero Waste Ward project.

During the inspection, Pal gave instructions to clean the gardens in Zero Waste Ward, fix street lights, address water problems etc. She expressed displeasure over flowers and leaves lying on the dividers of the road in front of the Insurance Hospital.