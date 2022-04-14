Indore: Make sure processions don't pass through the sensitive areas, orders collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma and I-G Rakesh Gupta have instructed collectors and SPs of the division that efforts should be made so that no procession can pass through sensitive areas. CCTV cover should also be given to processions and a police station-wise intelligence network should be established.

In view of the coming festivals, Sharma and Gupta held a virtual review meeting on Thursday. Collectors and superintendents of police of all the districts of the division were present at the meeting. Sharma and Gupta discussed in detail with all the officers the action plan prepared to maintain law and order. They also gave the necessary guidelines.

‘Install CCTV cameras in sensitive city areas’

Sharma instructed all the collectors of division to hold regular meetings of the peace committees, as well as with religious leaders of the respective areas and intellectual people of different societies. Sensitive places of all the districts should be identified and full efforts should be made that no procession should pass through those places. If any procession passes through—or starts out from—any sensitive area, that area should be covered with CCTV cameras. The route chart of the procession should be prepared in advance. The number people in the procession and its timing should be limited so that communal violence can be prevented.

Sharma said that, along with CCTV cameras, lighting arrangements should also be made in areas shrouded in darkness. Executive magistrates have been instructed to conduct tours of such areas. Administrative and police officers should cooperate in maintaining the law and order with full coordination. Continuous monitoring should be done that there should be no misleading posts on social media and efforts should be made to control anti-social elements. Sharma added that arrangements for adequate fire brigade vehicles and ambulances should also be ensured at the spots.

‘Establish thana-wise intelligence network’

Gupta said that, in order to maintain the law and order during festivals, it was necessary to prepare a two-layer action plan—first, before the festivals and, second, for the day of the festival. Preparations done before the festival are more important and all collectors and police officers should discuss with the organisers of the procession in advance. Special attention should be paid to intelligence collection. Areas where disputes have taken place in the past should be identified and the necessary arrangements should be ensured after discussing with the intellectual people and organisers there. This intelligence network should be built in every police station area. Attention should also be paid to the availability of adequate police force. Gupta said that mobile vehicles should be posted at the district headquarters and sensitive areas to make the necessary announcements.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:52 PM IST