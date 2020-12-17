Indore: Make good-governance a public movement: Meghwal



Indore: Indian society is in the process of reforming itself, Swachh Bharat

Drive, Aathma Nirbhar Bharat are examples of such motive. Thus there is

need of making good-Governance a public movement. In this way we would be able to change the society and nation.



Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs

and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Minister, said here in the

city on Thursday addressing as chief guest of the 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries under aegis of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The three-day convention began at Amber Convention Centre on the theme “Governance: From Grassroots to Global”. MP Shankar Lalwani was the Guest of

Honour. Meghwal appreciated the efforts of the Institute in developing

the Model Governance Code for meetings of Gram Panchayat and Charity

Governance in line with the vision of the Government of India. He said

“I am proud to be a part of the CS family. All ICSI initiatives

including Shaheed ki Beti Certificate, adoption of the ICSI motto

‘Satyam Vada Dharmam Chara’, and presentation of the Angavastram are

all praiseworthy”.

Lalwani congratulated the Institute on the occasion and said “Company

Secretary Professional played a seminal role in strengthening the

Indian Economy which is the base of building



Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE Ltd. was also present on the

occasion and highlighted the importance of building an inherently

smarter workforce.







ICSI signed four MoUs under its academic collaboration initiative with

DAVV, Indore, IIM Amritsar, IIM Nagpur and Pune University on this

special occasion.

“The role of new age Governance Professional has now been redefined to

encompass strengthening the Business Environment and Corporate

Administration of the country. The Institute in its endeavour to

bridge the gap between industry and academia, has brought together an

array of scholars to help decode the new education policy along with

providing for a platform to learn unlearn and relearn the increasing

impact of emerging technologies”, said CS Ashish Garg, President ICSI

at the inaugural ceremony of the National Convention.



CS Nagendra D Rao, Vice President, ICSI, CS B Narasimhan, Council

Member, ICSI and Chairman, 48th National Convention Organising

Sub-Committee, CS Rahul P. Sahasrabuddhe Chairman, WIRC of ICSI &

Programme Coordinator, CS Amrish Kumar Chourasia Chairman, Indore

Chapter & Programme Facilitator, CS Pranay Patel Chairman, Bhopal

Chapter & Co-Programme Facilitator and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, ICSI

were also present at the event.









ICSI will help family members 1971 war martyrs







On the call of Meghwal, ICSI president CS Ashish Garg accepted to help

the needy family members of 1971 war martyrs. There are total 3900

families. In his address, Meghwal

called ICSI to help those needy families, appreciating their

initiative of ‘Shaheed ki Beti’ under which financial help is

availed to daughters of martyrs saved by not offering the mementos and

bouquets to guests in its function. Meghawal’s another suggestion of

honoring a person who did best in governance in the city must be

felicitated on Good Governance Day on December 25.