Indore: Make good-governance a public movement: Meghwal

Indore: Indian society is in the process of reforming itself, Swachh Bharat
Drive, Aathma Nirbhar Bharat are examples of such motive. Thus there is
need of making good-Governance a public movement. In this way we would be able to change the society and nation.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs
and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Minister, said here in the
city on Thursday addressing as chief guest of the 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries under aegis of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
The three-day convention began at Amber Convention Centre on the theme “Governance: From Grassroots to Global”. MP Shankar Lalwani was the Guest of
Honour. Meghwal appreciated the efforts of the Institute in developing
the Model Governance Code for meetings of Gram Panchayat and Charity
Governance in line with the vision of the Government of India. He said
“I am proud to be a part of the CS family. All ICSI initiatives
including Shaheed ki Beti Certificate, adoption of the ICSI motto
‘Satyam Vada Dharmam Chara’, and presentation of the Angavastram are
all praiseworthy”.
Lalwani congratulated the Institute on the occasion and said “Company
Secretary Professional played a seminal role in strengthening the
Indian Economy which is the base of building
Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE Ltd. was also present on the
occasion and highlighted the importance of building an inherently
smarter workforce.
ICSI signed four MoUs under its academic collaboration initiative with
DAVV, Indore, IIM Amritsar, IIM Nagpur and Pune University on this
special occasion.
“The role of new age Governance Professional has now been redefined to
encompass strengthening the Business Environment and Corporate
Administration of the country. The Institute in its endeavour to
bridge the gap between industry and academia, has brought together an
array of scholars to help decode the new education policy along with
providing for a platform to learn unlearn and relearn the increasing
impact of emerging technologies”, said CS Ashish Garg, President ICSI
at the inaugural ceremony of the National Convention.
CS Nagendra D Rao, Vice President, ICSI, CS B Narasimhan, Council
Member, ICSI and Chairman, 48th National Convention Organising
Sub-Committee, CS Rahul P. Sahasrabuddhe Chairman, WIRC of ICSI &
Programme Coordinator, CS Amrish Kumar Chourasia Chairman, Indore
Chapter & Programme Facilitator, CS Pranay Patel Chairman, Bhopal
Chapter & Co-Programme Facilitator and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, ICSI
were also present at the event.
ICSI will help family members 1971 war martyrs
On the call of Meghwal, ICSI president CS Ashish Garg accepted to help
the needy family members of 1971 war martyrs. There are total 3900
families. In his address, Meghwal
called ICSI to help those needy families, appreciating their
initiative of ‘Shaheed ki Beti’ under which financial help is
availed to daughters of martyrs saved by not offering the mementos and
bouquets to guests in its function. Meghawal’s another suggestion of
honoring a person who did best in governance in the city must be
felicitated on Good Governance Day on December 25.
