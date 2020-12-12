Indore: Major train accident​ averted as driver manages to slow Bhopal-Indore Intercity Express before hitting vehicle

Indore:
A major train accident was averted in the city on Friday night when the driver of the Bhopal-Indore Intercity Express train managed to slow down the train before it collided with a loading pick-up vehicle close to Lakshmibai Nagar railway station.
Train number 09324 Habibganj-Indore Intercity Express train was coming from Dewas when the loco pilot of the train saw a pickup loading vehicle stranded on the track 100 metres from platform no.-1 of Lakshmibai Nagar railway station. Quickly, he slowed down the train, but even then could not prevent the collision. The train dragged the van for 160 metres down the track before stopping. Nobody was injured in the accident but the train got delayed in reaching Indore railway station by about 1 hour.
Jitendra Kumar Jayant, PRO Ratlam Division, informed that the vehicle belonged to a tent house and after the vehicle got stranded on the track, the driver fled from the spot. Railway Protection Force has booked a case under section-147 and 174-B of RPF Act against the unknown driver of vehicle number MP-09 GG 3812. Railway officials are also conducting a probe of the incident.