Indore: Major train accident​ averted as driver manages to slow Bhopal-Indore Intercity Express before hitting vehicle

Indore:



A major train accident ​was ​averted in the city on Friday night when​ the driver of the Bhopal-Indore Intercity Express train ​managed to slow down the train before it ​collided ​with a loading pick-up​ vehicle close to Lakshmibai Nagar railway station.



Train number 09324 Habibganj-Indore Intercity Express train was coming​ from Dewas​ when the​ loco pilot of the train saw a pickup loading​ vehicle stranded on the track 100 metres​ ​from platform no.-1 of Lakshmibai Nagar railway station​.​ ​Q​uickly​,​ he slowed​ ​down the train​, but even then could not prevent the collision. The train dragged the van for 160 metres down the track before stopping. Nobody​ was ​injured in the accident but the train got delayed ​in reaching Indore​ railway station by about 1 hour.



Jitendra Kumar Jayant, PRO Ratlam Division, informed that the vehicle​ belonged to a tent house and after the vehicle got stranded on the track, the driver fled from the spot. Railway Protection Force​ has booked a case under section-147 and 174-B of RPF Act against the​ unknown driver of vehicle number MP-09 GG 3812. Railway officials are​ also conducting ​a probe of the incident.