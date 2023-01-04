Indore: Major health department rejig for mega NRI meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to have a foolproof system in place in case of an eventuality during the high-profile PBD Conference, the health department and the MGM Medical College administration formed the teams of paramedical staff and doctors who will be available during the VIP duty and at major venues.

The college administration and health department officials held a meeting with the doctors and staff of private medical colleges to ensure availability of their team as per the roster prepared for the VIP duties.

According to officials, a team of at least 500 doctors and paramedics would be deployed for the VIP movement as per their protocol and for other guests.

“Along with routine health services, we have planned to deploy as many as 100 doctors and over 300 paramedical staff during the PBD. We held a meeting with the doctors and management of private medical colleges, including Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and the Index Medical College and asked them to provide us the required staff for the same,” said district surveillance officer, Dr Amit Malakar.

The officials have also decided to deploy 30 ambulances, including nine with advanced life support systems (ALS) and 21 vehicles with basic life support systems (BLS). The ambulances would be deployed mainly at Rajwada, Palasia Square, and Bypass as the movement of PBD guests is expected at Sarafa and Chhapan Dukan.

Contractual health staff strike affects work

According to health department officials, the preparations of NRI convention are being affected due to the ongoing strike of contractual health staff. “Contractual staff could be posted at hotels and other places during the summit but due to their strike, officials have to depend on private hospitals and medical colleges for the same. Regular staff is being deployed for the services for five days during NRI convention and GIS summit.

Drivers get etiquette training

RTO is also doing its bit. The department has been training drivers who would be deployed to attend the guests during NRI convention and the GIS summit.

According to RTO, Pradeep Sharma, over 70 drivers were trained at the Drivers’ Training Institute on Tuesday. “They were trained to handle the guests. An orientation with the local places, quick getaways and history of the places was also given to them so that they can assist the NRI guests to visit places of repute,” Sharma said.

The training session was taken jointly by RTO, IMC, and traffic police officials.