Indore: Major fire in plastic factory, goods worth lakhs gutted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a plastic factory on Sanwer Road late on Saturday. The fire fighters were still battling the remains of the inferno till the filing of the report. However, no casualty was reported in the fire incident.

According to SI Baljeet Singh Hudda from the fire brigade, a fire broke out in the F Sector of Sanwer Road industrial area around 12.30 am on Sunday. Plastic goods were inside the factory so the flames quickly spread to the entire factory. After seeing leaping flames and the smoke from the factory, people informed the fire brigade and the local police. The flames could be seen one kilometre from the spot.

When the firefighters reached the spot it had spread in the entire factory, so it was a major challenge for the firefighters. It took more than 20 hours to control the fire. A mini truck, a loading rickshaw and a car parked in the factory were also gutted in the fire.

Hudda said that the firefighters had to use more than 120 tankers of water to control the fire.

Fire at crime branch police station

Panic gripped the crime branch police station after a fire broke out in a cabin there on Sunday morning. Computers and chairs and some documents were gutted in the fire, but thankfully there was no casualty. Crime branch police station in-charge Satish Dixit said that the fire broke out in the cabin of SI Balram Tomar around 8.30 am. Tomar was not inside the cabin at the time of the incident. The fire broke out after an electric short circuit. Dwivedi said that records and important documents were kept in a safe place so they were not damaged. A computer, a laptop and plastic chairs were burnt in the fire. Firefighters managed to control the fire within a few hours.

