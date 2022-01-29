Indore: Major fire at GNT Market, goods worth lakhs gutted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at some shops in GNT market on Dhar Road late on Thursday. The fire continued till Friday afternoon and the goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the incident. However, no casualty was reported during the incident.

According to a fire brigade official, the fire incident took place at around 1.30 am. The people of the area spotted flames and heavy smoke from a shop and they informed the fire brigade and the police. The people also tried to douse the flames. Four fire tenders reached the spot, but the firefighters had to face a tough situation as the flames were spreading and the heavy smoke was rising from there. More than 6 lakh litres of water was used to completely douse off the flames.

The firefighters had to get houses vacated from near the spot as the flames were spreading rapidly. The firefighters took more than four hours to control the fire and they completely doused the fire by Friday afternoon.

It is said that the fire erupted from a shop and it later spread to three other shops in the area. Due to the fire, furniture and two two-wheelers were gutted at the shop of timber merchant Ali Asgar while 3 machines and other goods were destroyed at the shop of Vinay Kalra. Electric cable was gutted in the shop of Maninder Singh and raw material was gutted at the shop of Shabbir in GNT Market.

