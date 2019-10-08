Indore: Major DP Singh, the first blade-runner of India motivated students to take charge of their life at Round Square International Conference (RSIC) 2019 hosted by The Emerald Heights International School. “You are the Boss of your life and once you recognise that, then no hurdle or challenge is big enough for you,” he said.

Singh was injured on 15 July 1999 at LOC in Akhnoor sector while fighting for India during the Kargil War (Operation Vijay). “I was 80 meters from Pakistani Army post when a mortar fell within 1.5 metre of where I was; the shrapnel injured multiple parts of his body,” he said.

A part of his right leg was amputated as it had developed gangrene. “I never felt I was dying. The moment one gives up, one is dead. Then even the doctors can’t save you. This was God’s own given path for me. When the news that my leg was affected with gangrene was delivered, I could have given up. But I saw it like a challenge. I said to myself: ‘Let me see how people without one leg live’,” Singh said.

He motivated students to take up challenges and handle difficult times remembering that only difficulties make us better making us stronger. “Sikh religion is… you know, Guru has taught us to be Saint and Soldier. I just lost a leg, nothing else…so how can I just start giving up on life?” Singh said.

From lying down on the bed, to being on feet and learning how to walk again, first with a crutch and then with an artificial leg was a journey of 14 years for him. “Running makes me happy. The fact that others get inspired by me is a by-product. I am providing others with the attitude to beat the odds,” Singh said.