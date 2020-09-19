Indore: Maintain proper death data of Covid-19 patients, says Dr Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner

Indore: Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma directed officials to maintain proper records of those dying due to Covid -19, during a meeting of Death Audit Committee held on Saturday through video conferencing.

Apart from representatives of MGM and other private hospitals, all CMHOs of other districts of the division participated in the meeting. The deaths of those who died of Covid between September 6 to September 16 was reviewed.



Divisional Commissioner directed CMHOs to register all the private doctors of their district on the ‘Sarthak App’ and asked them that as soon as the patients with Covid-19 symptoms come to them, they should

immediately inform the CMHO office or district administration so that a RRT team could be sent immediately for sample collection. Also, it was suggested by the committee that IMA President should appeal to

private doctors of other districts of the division to join the app.



Dr Sharma asked all the CMHOs to analyse data from the Fever Clinics and survey should be conducted in the areas from where patients are coming and samples should be collected. He said if any help is needed while treating the Critical Covid Patients, the Clinical Head should be consulted by telephone. Before referring a Covid patient, the CMHO-Civil Surgeon, Nodal Officer should take decision only after discussing among themselves. The Divisional Commissioner directed that adequate attention should be paid to cleanliness in hospitals, especially toilet sanitation and other facilities.