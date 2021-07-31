Indore: Main supplier of spurious liquor dies, kin alleges custodial death

INDORE: A man named as supplier of spurious liquor by one of the arrested accused died after he had gone to Dwarkapuri police station late on Friday night. While the police claimed that the man had consumed poison before reaching the police station, family members termed it as custodial death claiming that he was in police custody.

The police claimed that he was called for inquiry after his role was revealed by one of the accused arrested by Aerodrome police on Friday. The Dwarkapuri police further said that soon after reaching the police station, the man identified as Rahul alias Bunty Borade of Vidur Nagar, started vomiting. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. However, his uncle Shekhar Gurjar told reporters that Bunty's father had died a couple of days ago. On Friday, he had gone to Barwah for immerse the ashes, when a police team led by Satish Kumar Dwivedi reached his place and searched it.

He alleged that the cops misbehaved with women and took three relatives who had come to offer condolence to the police station. Gurjar further said that on returning home, Rahul came to know of the police action and surrendered at the police station. Gurjar further claimed that a few hours after surrender, police informed family members that Bunty's condition had deteriorated and he was admitted to a private hospital. Family members later rushed him to another hospital, where he died during the course of treatment around 1:30am on Saturday.