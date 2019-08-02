Indore: Main conspirator among 5 held for killing woman in Jagjeevanram Nagar

Indore: City police on Thursday arrested five people including main conspirator in connection with the murder case of a woman in Jagjeevanram Nagar area of the city.

The woman was stabbed to death over property issue a few days ago.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan, Radhabi (50) was stabbed to death by a man outside her house in Jagjeevanram Nagar area on July 25, 2019. Information was received that Radhabai was killed over property and the accused was identified as Sumer Pandit.

Police took the statements of neighbours and examined the CCTVs near the spot.

During investigation it was revealed that Radhabai was staying at as a tenant at the house of Piyush Gandhi of Manoramaganj area for many years. Her husband Omprakash Kushwah committed suicide two years ago after he was being threatened by Piyush. Kushwah was forced to vacant the house by Gandhi and his friend due to whom he ends life by consuming poison in June 2017.

The Police have recovered a suicide note. Kushwah has written the name of Piyush and his friend Pankaj for harassing him to vacant the house. Then, Piyush and Pankaj were arrested by the police on charge under Section 306, 34 of the IPC.

After Kushwah’s death, Piyush started harassing Radhabai for the same. In October 2017, Radhabai has given a written complaint to the police stating that Sumer Pandi was threatening her to vacate the house when police have booked Pandit after the complaint.

The investigating team came to know that Sumer Pandit was involved in the murder case after which police nabbed him. During the interrogation, the police arrested house owner Piyush Gandhi for making conspiracy. Sumer’s friend Arpit, Gaurav and Gopala were also arrested for helping him in the crime. Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused.

The accused told the police that Sumer and his friends have prepared the plan to kill Radhabai on July 25. As per the plan Sumer reached Radhabai’s residence and stabbed her using a knife when she came out to talk to him. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the scene. The accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to the police remand till August 5.