Indore: Maiden flight for Sharjah to take off on Friday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second international flight from the city will take off on Friday, for Sharjah. The flight is to be operated thrice a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday. This will increase the frequency of international flights from the city from one to four per week. A direct flight for Dubai is already being operated from the city once a week. Both these flights will be operated by Air India Express.

Almost a one-hour inauguration ceremony is being organised at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Friday morning from 9 am to 10 am. In the ceremony, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will virtually show the green flag to the flight from New Delhi and Bhopal respectively. Locally, MP Shankar Lalwani, Minister Tulsiram Silawat and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava have been invited to participate in the inauguration ceremony. The maiden flight will be welcomed by offering a water cannon salute on its arrival at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Friday morning, official sources informed.

As per the schedule, Indore-Sharjah flight IX-255 will depart from the city at 10.30 am and reach Sharjah at 12.10 (Sharjah standard time). In return journey, the flight will depart from Sharjah early morning at 3.00 hours (Sharjah standard time) and land here at 7.35 am.

Following the end of the covid pandemic, the number of international passengers from the city is continuously rising. It is really a proud moment for the city as well as for the state that flights for Sharjah are being rolled-out thrice a week. The maiden flight has got an overwhelming response from the passengers, all tickets have been sold and the closing fare reached Rs 44,168 per passenger.

-TK Jose, Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India.

Guide for passengers

-The passengers are advised to reach the airport about 2 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the flight i.e. 8.30 am.

-Passengers will have to pass through Immigration and Customs Counter, besides the check-in and security check counters.

-Do not carry any prohibited goods.

- For Indore to Sharjah flight 7 kg hand luggage and 20 kg check-in luggage is free of charge.

-For Sharjah to Indore flight 7 kg hand luggage and 30 kg hand luggage is free of charge.