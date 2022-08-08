Indore: Maiden convention of newly elected Mayor, corporators to be held today

Niranjan Singh Chouhan (L), Rajesh Udawat (M), and Munnalal Yadav (R) | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Congress corporators took oath, collector Manish Singh called the first convention of newly elected Mayor and corporators at 11 am at BCC on Monday wherein speaker and members of the appellate committee will be elected.

Singh on Sunday issued a notice to hold the first convention of the newly elected body of IMC under the provision of section 18 of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Chairman (Election of Speaker) Rules, 1998, the speaker will be elected and so will the members of the appellate committee, as per the provisions of section 403(4).

Around half-a-dozen BJP corporators’ names are doing the rounds for the speaker’s post. BJP core committee chaired by Bhagwandas Sabnani discussed names of probable candidates on Sunday evening.

Most of the core committee members were of the view that Ward No 27 corporator Munnalal Yadav should be elected as speaker. Yadav is a loyalist of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Some suggested names of Rajesh Udawat and Niranjan Singh Chouhan also. The names of corporators Kamal Laddha and Kamal Vaghela also came for discussion.

Sources in BJP said that consensus could not be made in the core meeting held on Sunday. “Yadav, Chouhan, Udawat are among the front runners for the speaker’s post,” the source said adding, “the party will announce its speaker candidate on Monday morning”.

Many in race for MiC

After election of speaker, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will have to form his Mayor-in-Council. The council is likely to have two members each from Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4 and Indore-5 and one member each from Indore-3 and Rau assembly constituencies. Bhargav can have a council of maximum 10 members.