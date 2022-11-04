Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital remove pregnant woman’s brain tumour

File Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A successful surgery was performed in the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, where doctors removed the brain tumour of a 27-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant.

“The patient was brought to the hospital with headache, vomiting, and dizziness. In the previous hospital, these symptoms were treated as side effects of the pregnancy. MRI investigation revealed that the patient has a large lump in the back of the head, which was causing all the problems,” said the panel of doctors including Dr KK Arora, Dr Neetu Gupta, Dr Zafar Sheikh and Dr Sandeep Moolchandani.

They said that the patient’s condition was very critical. They said, “The lives of the patient and foetus were in danger as the patient was not in a condition to bear the anaesthesia for a long period.”

On the third day of her treatment, the patient was shifted to the obstetrics department under the guidance of Dr Somen Bhattacharya and Dr Richa Choukse. Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College and Dr PS Thakur, superintendent, MY Hospital said that facilities are being further increased in the neurosurgery department of MYH.