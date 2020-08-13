Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital OPD to start from August 17

There is good news for non-Covid patients soon as the OPD of the biggest state-run facility Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital will start again from August 17.

The OPD will be run as per the pre-COVID schedule and patients can get consultation from the doctors between 8.30 am and 2 pm. Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal also issued the orders for the same and preparations have also been started.

For the same, the flu OPD which was running in MYH’s OPD building to screen suspected flu and Covid patients has been shifted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital.

“We have started sanitisation work in the OPD at MY Hospital. It will be sanitised everyday till August 16 after which the regular OPD will be started,” Dr Bindal told media.

By shifting the flu OPD in MTH, Covid patients will get treatment at one place.