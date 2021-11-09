Indore: ​Mahajan to receivePadma Bhushan award today



Indore

Eight times Member of Parliament (MP) from the city and former Lok Sahab speaker Sumitra Mahajan will be honoured with the Padma Bhusan award on Tuesday.

The President of India, Ramnath Kovind will present the award to Mahajan in a grand ceremony at Rastrapati Bhawan.

A day ahead of the event, Mahajan, who is popularly known as Tai, reached New Delhi where she met former deputy prime minister and senior BJP leader L K Advani.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:23 AM IST