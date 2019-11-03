Indore: 'Maha' impact as rains lash city

Indore: The severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' had its impact on the local weather with the city receiving moderate rainfall intermittently on Sunday. Rainfall took place with different intensity in different parts of the city and even left many areas waterlogged.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Department has forecasted that the weather would remain the same for next four days and the city would witness moderate to heavy rainfall as well.

“The severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' over east central Arabian Sea moved further westwards, intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 590 km west southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 630 km west-southwest of Diu and 590 km southwest of Porbandar. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards slowly till November 4, re-curve east-northeastwards and move rapidly thereafter and weaken gradually from November 5 onwards,” met officials said adding “Under the influence of this system, Indore region would witness rainfall for few days and it can turn into moderate to heavy rainfall.’

The rainfall started from Sunday morning and continued till evening played spoilsport in the people’s weekend celebration plan.

City has recorded 2.5 mm rainfall in western part and 7.25 mm rainfall in eastern part. The maximum temperature dropped by four degrees Celsius and was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius. However, minimum temperature remained high due to cloudy weather and was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius which was six degrees Celsius above normal.

November’s climatology: By November, post-monsoon establishes itself and weather remains fine with clear or partly cloudy sky, generally. The sultry weather of October is absent and nights are much cooler than October nights. Night temperature happens to fall quite rapidly during the course of the month. Moist monsoon air is completely replaced by the dry northerly winds. Mornings are generally pleasant and comfortable. Nights from the second half are rather chilly. Surface winds are generally light and usually from northerly or northeasterly direction.

The normal day and night temperatures ranges from 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.?The average monthly rainfall of this month is 17.1mm. Substantial rainfall usually occurs in this month in association with the passage of western disturbances moving eastwards across the northern parts of the country. On rare occasions there may be morning fog.