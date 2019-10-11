Indore: Magnificent MP summit to be “zero waste” event

Indore: Magnificent MP Investors’ Summit which is scheduled to be held at Brilliant Convention Centre on October 17-18 is going to be a “zero waste” event. In other words, the waste produced during the summit would be disposed of at the venue itself.

During a review meeting for Magnificent MP summit, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh directed for making the event a zero waste one. He stated the wet waste produced at the venue should be converted into compost and dry waste should also be treated with help of machines.

NGOs and IMC teams have been formed for the task. Besides, the commissioner instructed his sub-ordinates to do patch work on stretch between the airport to the summit venue via Super Corridor. He also instructed for patch work on BRTS, Ring Road and other important roads.

He also instructed to maintain cleanliness on the route to summit venue.